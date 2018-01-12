A creative kick-off for 2018 at Burbank Senior Artists Colony

Burbank Senior Artists Colony promotes an evolving schedule of entertainment, personal expression and events exclusively for residents.
- Starting January 12, the Colony sponsors a Creative Arts Gathering on alternate Fridays. Residents will gather in the art studio to create, collaborate and socialize. Each participant chooses a project, brainstorms and socializes with project co-workers while creating together. Participants share their skills and also learn practical applications for their talents.
- The resident bi-monthly Indian luncheon meets Saturday, January 13. Enjoy Indian-themed decor, music and food. Everyone stuffs themselves with savory northern Indian home-cooked dishes topped-off with a tasty dessert.
- Join the Multimedia Digital Photography and Scrapbooking course on Thursday, January 18. A student from the Art of Elysium demonstrates creating beautiful art projects and scrapbooking elements using only your phones and tablets.
- On Saturday, January 27, Jack Witt leads a special excursion to the Night on Broadway in Downtown L.A. This festival re-awakens the historic theater district for nine blocks of Broadway with continuous live performances. Celebrate the spirit of Los Angeles via art, dance, interactive entertainment and more.
- Cal State students continue their Tech Help Desk every Wednesday, assisting residents to decipher their cell phones, computers and iPads. Additional classes meet alternate Saturdays starting January 20.
- Chair volleyball core-fitness meets on Saturdays.
- Discover your muse at Friday movie nights, art and acting workshops and resident writing groups at the Colony.
- Swim in the beautiful pool.
- Sharpen your billiards skills.
- Play Scrabble.
- Join the drum circle.
The Colony is close to Burbank restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Apartments are furnished with modern appliances and walk-in closets. Off-street parking is available to every resident.
Make Burbank Senior Artists Colony your home.
Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave. in Burbank. You can also visit SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391.
