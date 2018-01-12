A creative kick-off for 2018 at Burbank Senior Artists Colony

Burbank Senior Artists Colony promotes an evolving schedule of entertainment, personal expression and events exclusively for residents.

Starting January 12, the Colony sponsors a Creative Arts Gathering on alternate Fridays. Residents will gather in the art studio to create, collaborate and socialize. Each participant chooses a project, brainstorms and socializes with project co-workers while creating together. Participants share their skills and also learn practical applications for their talents.

The resident bi-monthly Indian luncheon meets Saturday, January 13. Enjoy Indian-themed decor, music and food. Everyone stuffs themselves with savory northern Indian home-cooked dishes topped-off with a tasty dessert.

Join the Multimedia Digital Photography and Scrapbooking course on Thursday, January 18. A student from the Art of Elysium demonstrates creating beautiful art projects and scrapbooking elements using only your phones and tablets.

On Saturday, January 27, Jack Witt leads a special excursion to the Night on Broadway in Downtown L.A. This festival re-awakens the historic theater district for nine blocks of Broadway with continuous live performances. Celebrate the spirit of Los Angeles via art, dance, interactive entertainment and more.

Cal State students continue their Tech Help Desk every Wednesday, assisting residents to decipher their cell phones, computers and iPads. Additional classes meet alternate Saturdays starting January 20.

Chair volleyball core-fitness meets on Saturdays.

Discover your muse at Friday movie nights, art and acting workshops and resident writing groups at the Colony.

Swim in the beautiful pool.

Sharpen your billiards skills.

Play Scrabble.

Join the drum circle.

The Colony is close to Burbank restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Apartments are furnished with modern appliances and walk-in closets. Off-street parking is available to every resident.

Make Burbank Senior Artists Colony your home.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave. in Burbank. You can also visit SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391.

61 total views, 0 views today