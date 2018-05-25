A grand 5-star beachfront hotel on the French Riviera

JACKIE: We want to talk about our first real travel since David has rebounded from a series of setbacks. The concerns I had about stamina (mostly mine), and dexterity or limitations due to age and arthritis (mostly me) have faded, due to positive experience (and being semi-rational). We have much to share, starting with the Côte d’Azur on the French Riviera…

Return to the splendid Negresco

DAVID: Actually, it was my return; Jackie’s first. I told you about my super visit a couple of years ago. Now I had the chance to share the experience with my better half (!) thanks to the kind help of the fabulous hotel’s head of communication, Helene Seropian, who took Jackie under her wing and treated us to a glass of champagne.

JACKIE: Helene met us in the hotel’s gorgeous and legendary bar and filled me in on the wonderful history of this most celebrated hotel in Nice.

The Negresco, with its famous pink dome, stands out like a welcoming beacon on the glamorous Promenade des Anglaise and faces the sparkling Mediterranean Sea, where our hotel has its own private beach.

DAVID: Thanks to the Russian revolution, the Negresco acquired the totally astonishing Baccarat chandelier with over 16,000 crystals commissioned by Czar Nicholas ll who was in no economic condition to accept it. We get to marvel at it hanging in the Royal Lounge of our hotel. Along with an enormous collection of sometimes quirky contemporary art.

JACKIE: Bad times came with the war and continued until 1957 when Madame Jeanne Augier bought the Negresco and did a mind-boggling makeover. Complete with eclectic and gorgeous décor and furnishings, heavenly art and a restaurant with two Michelin stars. In 2003 the French government listed the Negresco as a National Historic Building.

DAVID: And today, its management, service and comfort are as grand as its exceptional rooms and suites in styles that mirror five centuries of history. Each floor is a museum in itself, dedicated to a different kind of art.

Part of the never-ending search for perfection, our lovely suite had been newly renovated. Long white walls were highlighted by the same stunning fabric that covered the wall behind and the ceiling of our carved maple four-poster bed. The fabric design is a heavenly scene of near-naked lovers and cherubs floating on fluffy clouds in a teal blue sky. Very romantic! And very practical as the 119 guest rooms and 22 suites are each brought up to date with Wi-Fi and LCD TV.

JACKIE: Opposite our high bed (which I had a step-stool to clamber up on), windows led to a small balcony facing the complete expanse of the Bay of Angels, and the Promenade des Anglais, always alive with rolling waves and wind in the palms, with walkers and skaters and cyclists; a panorama that was constantly mesmerizing. In the sky, a constant parade of airplanes, bringing new visitors to Paradise at the convenient airport at the end of the Promenade.

DAVID: Five days couldn’t begin to experience all of the Negresco, let alone Nice – the flower and food markets, the winding sometimes mysterious stone paths up and around old town, the cafes and restaurants, the nearby museums of Chagall and Leger and Dufy and other greats, the shops and regal buildings.

I’ll end with a final salute to the stars (along with Madame Seropian) of the Negresco – the woman and men behind the vital Concierge desk. Karim, Filipe, Olivier, Eric and Karolina responded to our every request with calm and expertise. Merci beaucoup, mon amis!

JACKIE: I’ll end with a plea for all readers to attack the Internet for all data and pictures of this magnificent Negresco. It’s a feast for the eyes…while I dream of their daily feast in La Rotonde Brasserie, a lavish breakfast in an 18th century carousel with colorful wooden horses…which was more beautiful, the décor or the buffet?

And we’ll travel…

Actress Jackie Joseph-Lawrence and her husband David Lawrence write regularly about travel for The Tolucan Times.