A home for the holidays and giving thanks for Discovery

May everyone find a way home for the holidays—whether it’s a house filled with family or friends, a hideaway you create to give yourself comfort, or a shelter you visit to give comfort to others. Nothing makes us count our blessings as much as going home for the holidays. Bless you all this Thanksgiving.

Now let’s put the spotlight on a special home the HGTV Channel (part of the Discovery Networks) has purchased for its family of home improvement enthusiasts, builders, renovators, designers, decorators, décor divas, real estate mavens and lifestyle experts.

The Brady Bunch kids were seen going “home,” reunited on November 1 in front of the famous Studio City ranch house used for the exterior of the pop culture classic and beloved family sitcom. It was the first time in nearly 15 years that the Brady kids got together, and it was to mark the start of a show that will give their TV home a full-scale ‘70s-inspired overhaul.

HGTV’s newest renovation series has the working title “A Very Brady Renovation.” TV siblings Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) gathered with HGTV hosts and stars Jonathan and Drew Scott (Property Brothers), Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine (Good Bones), siblings Leanne and Steve Ford (Restored by the Fords), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Lara Spencer (Flea Market Flip) for an on-camera walk-through of the home. The renovation process of The Brady Bunch house will feature additional surprise celebrity guests when it premieres, scheduled for September 2019.

“What’s so exciting about this project is that we are creating one of the most iconic homes from many of our viewers’ childhoods,” said Loren Ruch, senior vice president, HGTV programming and partnerships. “It will be the first time in history that the house from all of our memories will be created in a real brick and mortar location. It is certain to be a trip down memory lane.”

Exterior shots of the real house were often used to establish a sense of time and place for the Brady family. The Brady Bunch ran for five seasons, from 1969 to 1974, and was created by producer Sherwood Schwartz (also Gilligan’s Island creator). In the coming months, HGTV will add 2,000 square feet to the original house without compromising the iconic street view.

HGTV home renovation stars will also reimagine the popular show’s interior set, working to ensure that the final design results stay true to the spirit of the Brady Bunch family home that everyone loves and remembers. From the signature wood-paneled living room with floating staircase, to the orange and green kitchen, and the kids’ Jack-and-Jill bathroom, The Brady Bunch home will forever hold a special place in television history and American pop culture.

From the first day of production, the team will capture all the behind-the-scenes magic. Fun interviews with cast members, photos and a video of special moments will be available for fans on HGTV.com. It’s a nostalgic way we can all go home.

Now let’s give thanks for the Discovery Networks which has the corporate philosophy “Do well and do good,” according to David Zaslav, Discovery’s President and CEO. At the Television Critics Association’s summer 2018 press tour, Zaslav and his corporate team talked about their efforts to do that. It was mentioned that the Food Channel is proud of its partnership with No Kid Hungry.

Kathleen Finch, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer, noted, “On HGTV, if you see we’re demolishing a house, we take cabinets off and take them to Rebuilding America.” Susanna Dinnage said, “Puppy Bowl is an example from Animal Planet. Last year we worked with 48 shelters and rescue centers across 25 states for the animal adoptions and we partnered with ASPCA.”

Nancy Daniels, Discovery’s Chief Brand Officer, reported the Shark Week documentaries fund research that further healthy oceans and marine conservation. Daniels added, “Another conservation project on a corporate level is Project C.A.T. aimed at saving the tiger population worldwide. It’s incredibly exciting and fulfilling, and it’s really cool that we at Discovery can have that kind of effect around the planet.”

