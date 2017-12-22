A little bit of Italy in Glendale with international actor/singer Roberto Bonanni

He croons in Italian, French and English at new Graff Restaurant

Early Friday evening, December 15, Roberto Bonanni was singing softly to a small group of people at the newly opened Graff Restaurant on Glendale’s Brand Blvd. His tenor voice was well trained and pure. Many of the songs were old Italian standards: “Volare,” “That’s Amore” and “Arrivederci Roma.” Then, in perfect French, he crooned “La Vie En Rose.” His style was relaxed. As more people arrived, Bonanni became more animated, and soon his Elvis and Brando impressions had the audience in stitches. He serenaded a table of ladies (one of whom was his lovely wife) to everyone’s delight. He conveyed that ideal so rare in today’s climate: a showman who always remains a gentleman.

Bonanni began performing for family and neighbors at an early age. Later, he trained at the Accademia d’Arte Drammatica in his native Rome. His performing arts talents range from singing and composing to acting. One of his early roles was Proietti in the iconic film, Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion. He toured much of Italy in the musical Hair, after winning the lead role, Claude, over America’s then teen idol, Fabian. A lot of his youth was spent in his beloved Paris, which explains his flawless French.

From Europe, Bonanni moved to New York and studied at the Lee Strasburg Theatre and Film Institute. Then on to Los Angeles, where he has enjoyed an admirable career in film, theatre, opera and television. During an audition with the esteemed filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, Bonanni sang “O Sole Mio” in Italian, then segued into “It’s Now or Never” in perfect Elvis. Coppola was impressed. He cast him in the role of “Z’Cicieto” in his film, Distant Vision.

Friday and Saturday nights, you can catch Bonanni at the brand new Graff Restaurant in Glendale. The site was formerly Gennaro’s Ristorante, but has been completely renovated and with new owners. The décor is elegant and fresh, and the food is fantastic and reasonably priced.

Graff Restaurant is located at 1109 North Brand Blvd. in Glendale.

