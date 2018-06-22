A Strong sale for Craig

Toluca Lake-based realtor Craig Strong of Pacific Union International had something to celebrate last week—namely the sale of Bob and Dolores Hope’s former estate on Moorpark St. and Ledge Ave. to supermarket magnate Ron Burkle for $15 million.

To mark the occasion, a party in his and his staff’s honor was held at Studio City’s Ceremony Bar last Thursday and attended by industry folk such as real estate visionary John Aaroe, local press (including The Tolucan Times) and friends. A sheet cake in the shape of the estate was presented to Strong.

The property’s main residence was built in 1939 and the 5.2-acre parcel includes indoor and outdoor pools, formal gardens, a guest house, a three-hole golf course and putting green. Proceeds from the sale will go to the Bob and Dolores Hope Foundation, in keeping with Dolores Hope’s will.

Two years ago, Burkle purchased the Hopes’ John Lautner-designed Palm Springs house for $13 million.