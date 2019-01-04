A visit from Father Time

Just ten days ‘til “70” and all through my
head
I can’t conceive I’m this age, I thought I’d be dead.
The days zipped away
so fast I can’t stand it,
Robbed of my years by an evil time bandit.
I never imagined my
youth would be past,
As quickly as this, it flew by all too fast.
One day a young boy, then a teen,
then a man; Who once wanted girls, now it’s just raisin bran.
One day a young boy,
then a teen, then a man
Who once wanted girls, now it’s just raisin bran.
The twelfth of the
month means a new decade for me,
So long to the 60’s, howdy-do 70.
Then I started to doze
while I sat in my chair
When a foreboding shadow came suddenly near.
I opened my eyes and
was startled to see
A bearded old gentleman looking at me.
He was dressed in a
robe and carried a scythe,
I had never seen such a sight in my life.
A large hourglass he
held filled with white sand
I realized then Father Time was at hand.
With a stare and a
gesture he had me arise
And go to my mirror to behold a surprise.
So I looked in the
mirror and what did I see?
An old man with gray hair looking right back at me.
The bags ‘neath my
eyes were as dark as tar pitch,
The wattle and folds made me look like a witch.
My wrinkles, so
many! My nose, how it grew!
My eyes were like cherries, my lips were quite blue.
The receding hairline
and face that is bloated,
Looked every bit as bad as the belly I toted.
To fight back the
aging process, what can I do?
A facelift and a tummy tuck might help, it’s true.
Botox and peeling has
been tried by a few,
Along with stretching, stapling and using some glue.
There are some folks
who apply avocado creams
And there are others who get zapped with laser beams.
You could spend a
fortune, do all that you can do
But eventually Father Time gets the better of you.
As I turned from my
mirror I looked back to see
If that old geezer Time was still standing with me.
He was there all
right, he never wandered away,
It was then that I knew he was with me to stay.
But I knew at that
point I had nothing to dread,
I’m alive and I’m healthy, what more can be said?
Am I still
around? Oh yes, that’s affirmative,
And that’s much preferred to the other alternative.
So I turned and gazed
into the old looking glass
I swore to be happy, and stop being an ass.
I’ll accept who I am
and forget who I’m not,
I’ll embrace every age and I’ll take my best shot.
To do what I can and
to appreciate life
To love all my family especially my wife.
No more self-pity, and
I’ll stop feeling so blue
As I wish happy birthday to me and to all of you too!
Greg Crosby is a writer and cartoonist and former executive at the Walt Disney Company.