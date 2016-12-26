A year of growth and progress

Happy New Year! As we plan for a fruitful 2017, I’d like to glance back at what made 2016 such a special year in the San Fernando Valley.

This year was particularly important to me as it marked my 10th anniversary as a full time elected public servant. A decade ago, I took office as a freshman State Assemblymember in Sacramento, representing the San Fernando Valley. Many of the things I spent countless hours fighting then are issues I’ve been able to implement and expand in my time on the Los Angeles City Council. These policies include: getting LA on the path to 100 percent renewable energy; working to prosecute talent scammers under the state law I wrote; making L.A. ready for the influx of local production due to the revamped version of my initial film and TV tax credit; and collaborating with the community to secure NOHO West, a transformative redevelopment project at Laurel Plaza.

This year was also notable for the forward movement we made on a number of community issues. One of our biggest victories was the passage of Measure M, the initiative that will pump $120 billion into our county’s public transit infrastructure. Valley voters overwhelmingly stated their wish for more rail, bus and bike and pedestrian travel options.

As chair of the City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee, I’m proud to say that this year we passed an $8.76 billion balanced city budget that restored funding for vital neighborhood services, like street and sidewalk repair, improved public safety and the biggest investment in homeless services that the city has ever made. That investment was compounded tenfold at the ballot when L.A. voters passed a plan to tackle homelessness in the City of Los Angeles.

We continued to expand other city services as well. As I launched the city’s first sidewalk repair program in 40 years, my office put in a new 1,700 foot sidewalk near Bellingham Elementary School, and repaired broken sidewalks in front of parks, libraries and fire stations across Council District 2. With my help, the city repaired 2,400 lane miles of streets citywide, including 58,560 feet in the East Valley.

My office cleaned more than one million square feet of graffiti from 11,354 locations. We also removed 136 tons of bulky items from neighborhood sidewalks and streets as part of the Clean Streets program.

Another central focus of my work in 2016 was drafting and approving a Job Creation Plan for the city. The plan overhauls and streamlines the way Los Angeles serves the business community and puts Los Angeles in a more proactive, pro-business and pro-jobs role.

We also improved public safety in our city and in our neighborhoods by enhancing fire and police services. In addition, Los Angeles continued to lead the nation with creative, common-sense efforts to prevent gun violence.

Thank you for your support and engagement last year. I look forward to serving you and working with you to make our community even better in the year ahead.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian, chair of the Budget and Finance Committee and the Ad Hoc Committee on Job Creation, represents Council District 2, which includes North Hollywood, Studio City, Valley Village and other communities in the East Valley.