Actress Sharon Stone named ‘Mother of the Year’ at Beverly Hills luncheon

You gotta love actress Sharon Stone. She is an amazing actress who proudly tells her age (a drop dead gorgeous 59) and doesn’t put on airs regardless of her many impressive accomplishments. For Martin Scorsese’s Casino she was nominated for an Oscar and won a Golden Globe. She also has a bunch of hit movies to her credit, including her breakout rolls in “Total Recall” and “Basic Instinct,” plus won an Emmy for “The Practice.” She’s also a producer.

But at the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies’ Mother’s Day Luncheon on Wednesday, May 10th at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills she was just “mom.” At the event affectionately known as the ABCS, Stone was as proud as any mom would be when her three sons—Roan, Laird and Quinn—presented her with their Mother of the Year Award.

“I’m grateful my kids chose me,” Stone said about adopting her three sons. The boys gave sweet sincere tributes to Sharon reporting that she’s “a great mom who deserves this award.” Little Quinn, 10, called her “loving and caring.” Roan, 16, said his mom taught him “to treat others the way you would want to be treated. And put your best foot forward.”

“I’m a lucky mom,” Sharon beamed when the boys handed her the award. “Motherhood didn’t come easy, but it came lovingly to me by angels. We’re a happy and lucky family.”

Sharon is also passionate about cancer research and treatment and the luncheon was to benefit breast and prostate cancer research at the John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center. She gave an inspiring speech about early detection and not being embarrassed to say “breasts or boobs.” And she was a force of nature moving from table to table selling raffle tickets. “Ladies you don’t need more shoes, you need more raffle tickets,” Stone advised. Bless her.

Funny lady Kym Whitley hosted the luncheon which also bestowed the Humanitarian Award to the wonderful Chaz Dean. Lisa Rinna (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) presented the honor to her dear friend and creator of WEN Hair and Body Care and owner of Chaz Dean Studio. Noting that he was an adopted child, Chaz told his heartfelt story, and said he has a deep bond with the ladies of the ABCS because his mother died of breast cancer. “I know there’s not a person in this room who hasn’t been affected by this terrible disease.”

The group’s president, Gloria Gebbia said: “Both our honorees are incredible role models and have demonstrated a long-standing commitment to health and wellness in the community,” Beverly Cohen and Sheri Rosenblum co-chaired the event. Patrick Wayne, chairman of the board at John Wayne Cancer Institute and son of legendary actor John Wayne said, “We are forever grateful to their commitment to our mission.”

Gilda Awards

The Gilda Awards were named for the late remarkable comedian Gilda Radner who fought her cancer battle with incredible strength and humor. The annual awards always put the spotlight on the resilience of those who fight cancer, and everyone gathers to share laughter and hope.

Comedian and activist Sandra Valls launched the laughter as she emceed the Cancer Support Community Benjamin Center’s Gilda Awards Gala on Friday, May 12th at the InterContinental Hotel Century City. It was an evening of achievement and celebration that honored Ruth and Martin Weil with the “Wellness Award,” and renowned UCLA trained psychiatrist Dr. Deane Wolcott with the “Harold H. Benjamin Innovation Award” for leading the development of psychosocial oncology supportive care services.

Julia Forth, Executive Director, Cancer Support Community, said they help people impacted by cancer by empowering them with knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community. Their Benjamin Center in Santa Monica amazingly offers its services free.

Wellness Award honoree Ruth Weil paid tribute to her husband Martin Weil who passed away from cancer in 1996. Since then Ruth has dedicated herself to raise funds for cancer research in Martin’s memory. “We were raised with the principle that charitable giving was a family value. We call it tzedakah, the giving of oneself,” Ruth explained. Bless them.

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years, and is half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.