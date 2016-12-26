Actress/producer Karen Sharpe-Kramer to be honored at Women’s Image Awards Feb. 17

The Women’s Image Awards (WIN) will announce its film and television nominations at an awards ceremony on Friday, February 17th at the Skirball Cultural Center.

The WIN Awards 18 is produced by The Women’s Image Network and will honor both female and male artists who create dimensional media images to advance the value of women and girls.

The 2017 nominees include current Academy Award nominated actress Isabelle Huppert for Elle, Jean Smart for Fargo, and The Bella Twins for Total Divas.

The show host is actress/producer Suzanne Sena (The Onion Network). Actress/activist and Oscar nominee Anne Archer (Fatal Attraction)will be honored with the Humanitarian Award.

Actress/producer Karen Sharpe-Kramer (The High and the Mighty) will receive the inaugural UNITY Award. Kat Kramer, actress/ activist and Tolucan Times columnist, will present to her mother.

A Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominated actress, and CEO/ President of KNK Productions, Inc. and the Stanley Kramer Library, Sharpe-Kramer says: “I am truly humbled to be receiving the very first UNITY Award from WIN. This honor for me personally is an encouragement to stay focused and to continue to fight for women’s rights. Whether marching or speaking out for what we believe, we must stay united to spread awareness to a younger generation. Not only for women’s rights but for animal rights, marriage equality, civil rights, LGBTQ rights, all human rights. It’s now crucial to motivate change and strive to maintain our values, and to empower our women filmmakers and creators globally to continue to break the glass ceiling. Without UNITY we all remain divided.”

Previous WIN honorees include Lily Tomlin, Lauren Bacall, Elizabeth Taylor, Senator Barbara Boxer, Catherine Hardwicke, Irena Medavoy, Abigail Disney and Pierce Brosnan.

For more information visit TheWINAwards.com.