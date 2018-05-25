‘Ageless Wonders: A Grown Up Kids Guide to Growing Newer’ a show about ageism at Hollywood Fringe Festival June 8 and 10

By Gail E. Moss

Ageless Wonders: A Grown Up Kids Guide to Growing Newer stars Mindy Fradkin, writer and actress with a comic flair. Her unique story strikes a universal chord among both seniors and younger audience members.

When Fradkin, aka Princess Wow, realized she joined the “senior club” she researched aging and found inspirational and helpful information that she wanted to share with others.

The show, a triumphant one-woman performance that enlightens people on aging in modern times, is under the direction of Dialogue One Festival’s “Best National Solo Artist” Jessica Lynn Johnson. This musical/dramedy promises to shed light on the benefits of entering the club of senior “wonderhood.” The one-hour play promises to evoke some tears, guarantee smiles and even laughter. The show has a catchy original score written by Fradkin with Grammy winner Roland Mousaa and a finale written by Laura Moliter.

Fradkin also founded “The Smile Revolution” raising conscious awareness of healing power of a genuine smile. She says that she created this show because of rampant ageism in our society and within ourselves due to beliefs we were taught about aging. As an example of someone who embodies her view, Fradkin introduces Anthony Mancinelli, a 107-year-young active barber, in a two-minute video who is a true ageless wonder.

During the show Fradkin, who is also a milliner (hat maker), engages the crowd by inviting them to wear her creations. Check out her website at MindyFradkin.com for multi-aged audience reactions to the show and a sneak peek at her performance with hats she made herself.

Show times for “Ageless Wonders: A Grown Up Kids Guide to Growing Newer” are Friday, June 8 at 7:30pm and Sunday, June 10 at 3pm in The OMR Theater at Complex Hollywood located at 6468 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles. Tickets are $15. Visit HollywoodFringe.org/projects/4931 to purchase tickets. “Ageless Wonders” has also been selected for United Solo Festival, Off Broadway, NYC on Saturday, October 6 at 4pm. Visit UnitedSolo.org/us/agelesswonders-2018 to learn more.