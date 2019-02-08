Aerial artists swing, acrobats tumble and artists defy the laws of gravity!

American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio has arrived in Los Angeles! See the Fun. Be the Fun. Join the Fun on an unforgettable journey under the Big Top. The American Crown Circus, Inc. & Circo Osorio is designed for family fun of all ages!

The intimate setting under the Big Top provides spectators an up-close and personal circus experience. Children and adults will be mesmerized as aerial artists swing, acrobats tumble and artists defy the laws of gravity just inches from their seat:

From 40 feet high, the Romario Troop daredevils face off against the Wheel of Death.

All the way from Romania, The Dragomir Troop amazes the crowd with their Teeter Board artistry.

With beauty and grace, from high above the arena floor, from Argentina, the Queen of the Air, Jessica.

Let’s not forget the zany clowns, delightful circus treats and much more!

Dates & Show times

Friday, February 22 through Tuesday, February 26

Friday and Saturday 5:30pm, 7:30pm

Sunday 3:30pm, 5:30pm, 7:30pm

Monday and Tuesday 7pm

Location

2515 Olympic Blvd. in Los Angeles (corner of Hoover St.).

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.AmericanCrownCircus.com or call (702) 815-0740. See their ad for free child’s ticket offer! American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio in L.A. Fri., Feb. 22 – Tues., Feb. 26