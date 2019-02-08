Aerial artists swing, acrobats tumble and artists defy the laws of gravity!
American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio has arrived in Los Angeles! See the Fun. Be the Fun. Join the Fun on an unforgettable journey under the Big Top. The American Crown Circus, Inc. & Circo Osorio is designed for family fun of all ages!
The intimate setting under the Big Top provides spectators an up-close and personal circus experience. Children and adults will be mesmerized as aerial artists swing, acrobats tumble and artists defy the laws of gravity just inches from their seat:
- From 40 feet high, the Romario Troop daredevils face off against the Wheel of Death.
- All the way from Romania, The Dragomir Troop amazes the crowd with their Teeter Board artistry.
- With beauty and grace, from high above the arena floor, from Argentina, the Queen of the Air, Jessica.
- Let’s not forget the zany clowns, delightful circus treats and much more!
Dates & Show times
Friday, February 22 through Tuesday, February 26
- Friday and Saturday 5:30pm, 7:30pm
- Sunday 3:30pm, 5:30pm, 7:30pm
- Monday and Tuesday 7pm
Location
2515 Olympic Blvd. in Los Angeles (corner of Hoover St.).
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.AmericanCrownCircus.com or call (702) 815-0740. See their ad for free child’s ticket offer! American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio in L.A. Fri., Feb. 22 – Tues., Feb. 26