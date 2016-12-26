American Sign Language Cabaret rocks!

By KAT KRAMER

Happy New Year! Well folks, it’s officially 2017, the holidays have ended, and for those of us in show business, it’s what’s affectionately known as Awards Season. From The Golden Globes to the Oscars!

I celebrated the Holiday Season by making my ASL Cabaret debut at Prospect Theatre in Hollywood. ASL stands for American Sign Language and the variety show includes deaf and hearing talent as well as ASL artists. It’s the brainchild of Signmation’s Jo-Ann Dean and Mona Jean Cedar, who are the Producers and leading ASL interpreters.

Renowned Cabaret producer and performer Clifford Bell is also on board, and ASL Cabaret has been a regular show with packed audiences starting at Rockwell and moving to The Prospect Theatre.

“Rockin N’ Holidayz” was hosted by deaf actors Sandra Mae Frank (Deaf West Broadway revival of Spring Awakening) and Amelia Hensley. It was an honor for me to perform “Bless The Beasts And Children” as a “duet” with deaf artist Kyleigh Herrera. I sang the “re-imagined” version from my father’s 1971 animal rights film of the same title. It is dedicated to those animals and children everywhere who have no “voice” and need our love.

Other performers included Paul Raci and ASL Rock, Zendrea Mitchell with Maurice Sendaks doing “The Giving Tree,” Jane Kinsey and Norman Galapin offered a lovely rendition of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and Josh Castille played a video version of himself “signing” “Santa Baby” sung by Lee Ann Rimes, directed by Jules Dameron. TL Forsberg and Herrera gifted us with “Angel Down” by Lady Gaga and Gabriel Silva brought the house down with NSYNC’s “Merry Christmas, Happy Holiday.” Even Mona Jean and Clifford performed.

For those curious about ASL Cabaret, more shows will be announced soon. It’s a unique form of entertainment taking Los Angeles by storm!

Live your dreams….

Kat

Katharine “Kat” Kramer is an actress and daughter of legendary filmmaker Stanley Kramer and actress Karen Sharpe-Kramer. She was named after her godmother, iconic actress Katharine Hepburn. For information on Kramer’s current projects visit KatKramersFilmsThatChangeTheWorld.com.