American Society of Interior Designers Pasadena home tour set for Oct. 7

View three private estates plus free design consultations and pop-up market

During a daylong event on Sunday, October 7, the Pasadena Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) is hosting a Home Tour at three private estates designed by ASID designers Rozalynn Woods, Jennifer Bevan and Christine Santana.

“The ASID Home Tour celebrates the region’s diverse architecture and design,” said ASID Pasadena President Debbie Talianko. “As designers compete more and more with online outlets, this is an opportunity to highlight our professional organization and showcase designer work offline.”

The semi-guided tour will give design enthusiasts a glimpse into Pasadena’s rich culture. A personal take on a designer showcase house, this tour takes you inside real properties throughout Pasadena and South Pasadena. Plus, a pop-up market dubbed First Stop, will feature local shops, food trucks, designers’ vendors and free design consultations, debunking the myth that design is only accessible online.

Properties include:

Paul R. Williams Pasadena estate

A 1925, 3,600-sf Monterey Colonial designed by architect Paul R. Williams and reimagined by designer and home owner Jennifer Bevan.

Merril W. Baird Pasadena estate

This 1939,10,000-sf Southern Colonial designed by Christine Santana, was originally three separate houses on a giant lot.

Petrie Wilson, South Pasadena estate

This 1968, 4,850-sf contemporary Santa Barbara ranch-style house was designed by Rozalynn Woods.

ASID Pasadena Home Tour is Sunday, October 7, 10am-4pm. Tickets are $40 including free parking and shuttle service, plus pop-up market with local retailers, designers’ vendors and food trucks. Located at South Pasadena Unified School District, 1020 El Centro St. in South Pasadena. Visit capas.asid.org or call (626) 795-6898. Proceeds benefit Friends of Foster Children.