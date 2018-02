Amoeba Music in Hollywood will celebrate Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday at their Sunset Blvd. location on Tuesday, February 13th at 3pm. There will be music by DJ Bennett and an annual Mardi Gras parade.

Amoeba Music, 6400 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. (323) 245-6400, or visit Amoeba.com and check “What’s New.”

56 total views, 0 views today