Annie Reiner: ‘The World’s Greatest Singing Psychoanalyst’

Preview by Gail E. Moss

Annie Reiner says her dad, Carl, introduces her as “The World’s Greatest Singing Psychoanalyst,” but she’s not sure if that’s saying much. I think it’s worth finding out, and that’s what all of us can do when Ms. Reiner performs at The Catalina Jazz Club on Thursday, January 12th at 8:30pm. Located at 6725 Sunset, it’s best to make your reservations soon by calling (323) 466-2210.

Reiner told this writer, “I always sing a very eclectic mix of songs, ranging from standards to Steely Dan.” She will also perform a song she penned herself. “I really like songs with fun and energy but also I love Leonard Cohen who had such depth.” She says some people find him dark, but he once said, “I sing the kind of songs you sing when you don’t feel like singing.” Reiner went on to tell me his songs sound sad, but they can be very uplifting because it’s really about being able to tolerate the feeling and then rise above. “I always felt there was something very psychological about his music,” she says.

Oh, I know what you’re thinking: anybody can have a PhD, a thriving practice in Beverly Hills, and sell out clubs, but what else does she do? Well, during a hiatus from her practice, she wrote children’s books, poetry and a book of short stories called This Nervous Breakdown is Driving me Crazy. Not to mention plays and a screenplay.

“You rent out your soul to other people because you’re trying to help them know themselves,” Reiner says. Being creative everyday helps her know who she is, which helps her to help others. She adds, “Singing is joyous.”

Reiner’s mother, Estelle, overcame stage fright in her 60s and became a singer. Reiner says she inherited some of her courage from her mother. She shares, “Find your dreams and make them real.”