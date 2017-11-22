Inside This Issue Annual Christmas Corner is back in Burbank for all your holiday decor needs By Staff Writer November 22, 2017 No Comments Share Tweet Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email + You have to see it to believe it. Leave the real world behind and lose yourself in the fantasy of the holidays at Burbank’s own “Christmas Corner” at 1018 Hollywood Way near Magnolia Blvd. Closed Mondays; open Tuesday - Sunday 11am-6pm until December 27. That’s Christmas Corner proprietor Kristopher Kyer with good ol’ Saint Nick himself. “People ask me to sell online all of the time. There is no fun in that!” Kyer exclaims. “I like meeting and seeing my customers, and I like having my collection displayed for all to see.” 51 total views, 30 views today Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email