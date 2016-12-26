Anti-social media

Can you believe that it’s the beginning of May already? Wow, time sure flies when you’ve been sick since last November. That’s what we’ve had in our house these past months; unwellness that seemingly never ends.

But enough about our personal maladies; let’s switch gears and talk about some other fun stuff. Like for instance the fact that 60 teenage thugs commandeered a BART train in Oakland this past week forcing passengers to hand over bags and cell phones and beating them up, leaving at least two with head injuries. Oh, those silly wacky kids!

This thing — the first of its kind in recent memory — occurred around 9:30pm on Saturday, April 22nd at Coliseum Station. According to police, witnesses said 40 to 60 juveniles flooded the station, jumped the fare gates and rushed to the second-story train platform. Some of the punks apparently held open the doors of a train car while others ran inside, confronting and robbing and in some cases beating riders. Just a little teenage “angst” I guess.

The juveniles, or as the liberals prefer to call them, “misunderstood youth,” committed multiple strong-arm robberies of handbags and cell phones said a police summary prepared after the incident. “At least two victims suffered head/facial injuries requiring medical attention.” Alicia Trost, a BART spokeswoman, said that seven robberies had occurred — with victims losing a purse, a duffel bag and five phones. Six people were robbed inside the train car, with a seventh confronted on the platform.

It’s not even close to being summer yet and already we’ve got inner city teenage trouble. I’m sure much of this is generated from social media sites, where it’s pretty simple to gather a mob of 40 to 60 teen jerks with no morals and nothing else to do except cause trouble. It’s become way too easy to herd crowds of lawless punks into public places to do damage these days.

The attack was so fast that the teenagers were able to rob and then run from the station and disappear into the surrounding East Oakland neighborhood before BART officers could respond. The train that was hit was held for about 15 minutes as authorities investigated the crime and tended to the injured.

And this was just the latest teen flash mob. Back in March, an unruly mob of hundreds of teenagers ended with more than two- dozen people taken into custody in the Center City section of Philadelphia. Police Captain Joe Sullivan used politically correct understatement when he said, “They were being disruptive. People were being jostled off of the sidewalk…people were pushed. We have one young man in the hospital.” The fact is, hundreds of teens gathered and carelessly fought with each other and darted through traffic near Broad and Chestnut streets.

One bunch of thugs chased a number of girls into a bank and sprayed them with mace. Police said the nice weather, coupled with several area schools dismissing early, only perpetuated the war of words between various students on social media – later playing out on the streets. Again, thanks social media.

About a week later, in Indianapolis, a large crowd gathered just before midnight on Saturday on the west side near 16th Street and Rochester Avenue. That’s just east of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. About 50 people, most believed to be teenagers, were fighting.

Dozens of police units responded to the scene. At least two police cars were damaged by teens throwing bricks through the windows. One report details $9,000 worth of damage including a broken rear window and damage to the rear deck lights. Police held back as long as they could but finally had to use pepper spray to control the crowd.

You know what, somebody has to figure out something to keep these young idiots busy. If they want to destroy things and fight, then by all means let’s let them do it. Let’s scoop them all up and induct them into the military. As soldiers they can fight and break things all day long far away from peaceful law abiding citizens.

So, to all you teenage punks who have the time, energy, and desire to cause chaos and hurt people I say this: go ahead, do damage, but do it as soldiers and do it to America’s enemies. That way maybe your lives won’t wind up as a total waste to humanity as it is now.

Gee, I’m glad I got that off my chest. I’m starting to feel better than I have in months.

Greg Crosby is a writer and cartoonist and former executive at the Walt Disney Company.