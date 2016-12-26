Are you ready for all those new taxes this year?

Opinion: Dennis Zine

The year 2017 has begun and we are all searching for ways to begin this year with a positive attitude and hopefully an improved quality of life for ourselves and our families. Meanwhile, there is waste in government spending, excessive taxation, massive traffic congestion, an out of control homeless population and so many other issues currently facing us from the broken political promises stretching from Sacramento to Los Angeles City Hall and all parts between.

Let me begin with some of the new taxes that will be taking more dollars from your pockets and thrown into that deep hole known as the Federal, State, County and Local Governments. When you hear that government is there to help you, remember that while you are paying dearly into their elusive accounts, the money seldom appears to improve your quality of life.

Take for example the traffic on the 101, 10 and 405 Freeways from the San Fernando Valley to Downtown Los Angeles and to the Westside approaching the Los Angeles International Airport. It is a gridlock traffic situation seven days a week. The frustration and billions of dollars spent on local freeways has done little to move traffic faster than the pace of a mollusk crawling away from the pellets we place in our garden to rid them from our plants. I will save you the time to check and see what a mollusk is. It is kind of like government. Very slow and hides when it perceives danger. It is a snail.

Where are those new sidewalks City Hall promised for your neighborhood a few of years ago? The same place many other City Hall promises have ended up. Lost in the committees and departments and various other hiding places where your tax dollars are stashed away and used for various programs and pet projects.

Take for example the million dollars the city is providing to defend Undocumented Criminal Aliens facing deportation. While we all know that not all people in this country or city are criminals committing crimes, it is not the city’s responsibility to defend those committing crimes that happen to be in this country illegally. Those are your tax dollars that our elected officials want to use to fight the Federal Immigration Service. Your tax dollars are for city services and not for pet project ideas of a very liberal city government.

As of January 1st we all get to pay a little more for everything we buy in Los Angeles. The sales tax has increased a half cent for the Los Angeles County Traffic Improvement Plan. I am sure most of us will be dead by the time anything is done to the 405 gridlock to LAX. Then there is the $1.2 billion Homeless tax that will appear on your future property tax bill. The city wants to use the funds to provide supportive housing for the homeless in Los Angeles. Locations will be situated throughout Los Angeles communities. Some in the valley and others spread throughout the city.

There is the $3,300,000,000 Community College bond measure that was passed in November. This fund will be used in the Community College District for educational purposes. There is the County of L.A. 1.5 cents levied annually per square foot of improved property in Los Angeles County to fund Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks, Open Space, Beaches, River Protection and Water Conservation Measures. All of the increased taxes and fees were all by the voters during the November Election.

It would be good for the City Controller to look into where the projects are and where the money is located. Preparing Controller Reports on senseless projects is simply wasting money and doing nothing to improve local government or truly addressing those issues that would or could improve services in the City of Los Angeles. The only time the L.A. City Controller got any publicity was when he went after the DWP Union Leader on a Training Fund that was set up for city employees. The expensive and lengthy investigation did not reveal anything that resulted in any enforcement action against the DWP Union or their leaders. In the end, the Controller put his head back into the sand and has continued to do little to shake up any City of L.A. Departments or managers.

If you have a situation you would like me to review, drop me an email at Zman8910@aol.com. I wish everyone a Happy 2017.

Dennis Zine served on the Los Angeles City Council representing the 3rd district from 2001 to 2013. He was elected in 2001 and re-elected in 2005 and 2009.