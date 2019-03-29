Armenia comes to L.A. courtesy of USC

Within the framework of the Los Angeles—Yerevan Sister City relationship, the USC Institute of Armenian Studies has initiated the USC Policy Fellows Program, in collaboration with the office of Councilmember Paul Krekorian, Mayor Eric Garcetti and the Armenian government, through the office of Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan.

The Program selects and places mid-career professionals from Armenia in policy planning positions throughout the City of Los Angeles to learn from and contribute to the process of improving lives in both cities. In addition to their work with the City of Los Angeles, the fellows benefit from the unique positioning and academic resources available at the University of Southern California.

For more visit armenian.usc.edu, scroll down and click “Through USC, Armenia’s Public Servants Collaborate with City of Los Angeles.”