ArtCenter College Car Classic returns Sun., Oct. 22

The annual “Car Classic” show serves as a reminder that behind every beautifully designed car is an innovative and talented designer – one very possibly educated at ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena.

Inspired by the international auto racing colors of rosso corsa, white with Cunningham stripes and Bleu de France, this year ArtCenter celebrates the innovative feats of transportation design stemming from Italy, France and the USA.

This year’s emcees are Ed Justice Jr., President and CEO, Justice Brothers, Inc. and co-host, Motor Trend Radio; Dave Kunz, Automotive Reporter, KABC-TV Channel 7 and Barry J. Meguiar, President and CEO, Meguiar’s, Inc. and host, Car Crazy Radio.

Auto enthusiasts, art aficionados and weekend adventurers will gather at ArtCenter College for a daylong celebration. The annual public event celebrates the very best in industrial design, showcases the College’s strong ties to industry and honors many noteworthy alumni.

ArtCenter College of Design is located at 1700 Lida St. in Pasadena. For more information contact carclassic@artcenter.edu or call (626) 396-2304.

