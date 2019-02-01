Assemblymember Nazarian announces 2019 Job and Career Fair in Van Nuys Fri., Feb. 22

Assemblymember Adrian Nazarian (District 46) is hosting his 5th Annual Job and Career Fair on Friday, February 22, 11am-3pm, at La Iglesia En El Camino located at 14800 Sherman Way in Van Nuys.

Companies will be looking to fill full-time, part-time and apprentice positions. Candidates of all ages, experience levels and industries are encouraged to attend with resumes in hand and dressed professionally. Free parking is available in the main parking lot on the corner of Kester Ave. and Sherman Way with the entrance off of Kester.

Admission to the 2019 Job and Career Fair is free and open to the community.