August events inspire creativity and fitness at Burbank Senior Artists Colony

By John K. Adams

Burbank Senior Artists Colony, the first apartment rental community dedicated to providing exceptional independent living in a creative, art-inspired environment, promotes a weekly schedule of on- and off-site entertainment, personal expression and special events exclusively for residents.

Get your moves on! Wednesday social hours offer Colony residents another chance to relax together. On Wednesday, August 9, the Happiness Jazz Band plays upbeat jazz and swing from the ‘40s and ‘50s. This talented trio tours throughout California.

The Wednesday poetry class is publishing their first book, an anthology. They plan an autumn book tour to senior residences and art colonies throughout Southern California.

Jack Witt is back from touring Spain. He teaches Tuesday water aerobics and fitness. Join Jack’s excursion to Griffith Observatory on Saturday, August 19. Jack incorporates walking and stretching fitness elements on his excursions. He also teaches residents how to easily navigate Los Angeles on the Metro systems.

For a great core work out, join chair volleyball fitness on Thursdays and Fridays at 2pm. Standing and chair yoga fitness class resumes on Friday, August 25.

Friday night movie nights, acting workshops, art classes and the resident writing groups compete for your free time at the Colony.

Sunbathe and chill out in the beautiful pool or compete in the billiard room. Challenge your friends on Scrabble night. Play in the drum circle.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is short blocks from restaurants, shopping and off-site entertainment in Burbank. Freshen up your look at their on-site salon.

Expand your abilities in water color, sketching and painting with Poulet and jewelry making. Enjoy their very own art museum featuring everyone’s (and your) best work.

The spacious and bright apartments are the main attraction here. Every apartment is furnished with modern appliances and walk-in closets. Make this your home space. Covered, off-street parking is accessible to all residents.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave. in Burbank. Visit SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391.