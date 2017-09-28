‘Baby Shower to Benefit the Pregnancy Counseling Center’ at St. Charles in NoHo Sat., Sept. 30

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court 2599, Our Lady of Angels, invite you to a Baby Shower to Benefit the Pregnancy Counseling Center on Saturday, September 30, 11am-2pm, in the Social Center of St. Charles Borromeo church located at 10800 Moorpark St. in North Hollywood.

The Pregnancy Counseling Center in Mission Hills has been providing “Help, Hope and Truth” to women and their families in times of an unplanned pregnancy and crisis for almost 45 years. They provide free services in an unplanned pregnancy, seeking health information, or if they are healing from a past abortion.

They are a non-profit licensed medical clinic that offers free pregnancy testing, limited Obstetrical Ultrasounds, confidential lay counseling for men and women, abortion alternatives, resources and referrals. They also offer material assistance: maternity and baby items, maternity homes/ housing referrals, and federal assistance referrals.

For more information visit PregnantHelp4U.org.

Help this wonderful organization by donating things they need to continue helping others!

Baby Shower Wish List:

Plastic baby bottles and

sippy cups

Toiletries

Baby wipes

Boy and girl clothing, sizes

6-24 months

Blankets, bibs, booties and

socks, etc

Diapers (especially

sizes 4, 5, 6)

Due to limited space and for safety reasons, they do not accept donations of baby food, car seats, toys, stuffed animals or cribs.

For additional information call Xenia Emmanuel at (202) 277-3184.