Barris Kustom Family announce George Barris Personal Collections Garage and Estate Sale Aug. 17 – 19

Hollywood car icon created Munster’s Koach, ‘60s Batmobile and much more

The personal collection of late, iconic Hollywood car designer George Barris will go on sale Friday, Saturday and Sunday — August 17, 18 and 19 — at the historic Barris Kustom Shop in North Hollywood. It is there where regular customers like Elvis, Clint Eastwood, Adam West, The Beach Boys, Sonny & Cher and John Lennon and Yoko Ono stopped by.

The Barris family has dug through over 60 years worth of George Barris’ archives, attics, and into every nook and cranny of the Barris Shop. They will be releasing unique collectible items, scripts, posters, books and magazines, memorabilia and more to share with fans and collectors from around the world.

“In all my 25 plus years of being associated with Barris and spokes-person for Barris Kustom, I have never seen such a vast amount of vintage and contemporary car culture collections available at the same time,” said publicist Edward Lozzi.

Historical memorabilia

Available items include hand written notes and autographed items from Barris, magazines and books, vintage SAE Handbooks, thousands of Automotive magazines from Motor Trend, Hot Rod, Car Craft and Popular Hot Rodding that range from the ‘50s-2000s, gossip magazines, like Life and People, from the ‘60s-’80s when the likes of Bo Derek, Farrah Fawcett and John Travolta were on the covers, and even old Playboys. Some still have the address labels showing George Barris.

Movie and TV show scripts

See Hollywood scripts given to Barris for car design pitches that range from the ‘60s-’80s, for movies/shows like The Patsy by Jerry Lewis, original Bladerunner, CHiPs TV show and more. There are vinyl records from the ‘60s-’80s from the likes of The Beatles, Elvis, The Beach Boys, Jackson 5, The Monkees and Sonny & Cher, some still in their original cellophane wraps, plus posters, hundreds of movie, TV shows and car show posters from the ‘60s Batman onto ‘80s and early 2000s for movies and TV shows like The Car, Mad Max, Knight Rider, Jurassic Park and James Dean.

Toys, Toys, Toys

There are over 600 Batman toys alone from the ‘70s to early 2000s, which were personal toys George Barris bought and collected throughout the designer and builder years of the original 1960s Batmobile. Miscellaneous toys that range from old Hot Wheels, Johnny Lightning, vintage die casts, model kits and other vintage goodies are too numerous to count.

Auto parts

Barris Kustom is releasing the last hot rod body ever owned by Barris and the Barris Family, which is a 1928/29 Ford pick-up Brookville body, along with some miscellaneous parts like hood scoops, gold Appelton spotlights, fake engine blocks for mock ups, also tires and old tools. Trophies and plaques that were dedicated to George Barris from city councils and car shows worldwide will be offered.

“Come be a part of automotive and entertainment history and take a piece of history home,” said Jared Barris, grandson of George Barris and Garage Sale coordinator.

The George Barris Personal Collections Garage and Estate Sale is open to collectors and the public 8am-5pm, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, August 17, 18 and 19, at Barris Kustom Shop located at 10811 Riverside Dr. in North Hollywood. Admission is free.