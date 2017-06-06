Belmont Village Hollywood 15th Anniversary celebrates with a new look, ribbon cutting and classic celebrities

Belmont Village Senior Living Hollywood celebrated its 15th Anniversary of serving Hollywood seniors and families with a new interior, expanded memory care options and a star studded ribbon cutting. The interior makeover features 2,000 square feet of transformed interior space into new common areas, a Bistro/Club area and Screening Room. Pictured (l-r) Belmont Village Senior Living Community Associate David Melgar, Miss North Hollywood Rachael McDonough, Belmont Village Founder and CEO Patricia Will, “Marilyn Monroe,” Belmont Village Resident Council President Dr. Rick Ratcliffe, “Lucille Ball,” “Betty Boop,” Belmont Village Community Associate Nadia Cantuna, Regional VP Operations Ann Wood and Belmont Village Hollywood Executive Director Patricia Murphy. To take a tour of the of the newly refurbished community call (323) 874-7711.

