‘Best of Broadway’ comes to the Valley May 20 and 21

On Saturday, May 20th at 7:30 pm and Sunday, May 21st at 3pm, Center Stage Opera in Reseda will whisk you away to Broadway without even leaving the Valley. The Best Of Broadway, Vol. III, is a fast-paced parade of hits from shows that won an amazing 58 Tony Awards—Guys And Dolls, A Chorus Line, Annie, Cabaret, Avenue Q and many more.

The cast of Tonoccus McClain, Stephanie Fredricks, Kate Bass, Dylan F. Thomas, Nick Cavarra, Sarah Salazar and Katie McTyre boast equally amazing credentials, including the Academy Awards ceremony, Broadway, film, TV, national tours and international appearances. Brian Onderdonk conducts The Center Stage Opera Orchestra.

The venue is the newly refurbished Performing Arts Center at Reseda High School located at 18230 Kittridge St. in Reseda. The theater features outstanding acoustics and is completely wheelchair accessible, with individual theater-style seats and ample parking (and a dedicated handicapped lot) onsite.

Now in its 12th season, Center Stage Opera, the Valley’s professional opera company, has been hailed for the exceptional quality of its operatic and musical theatre productions. Reviewer Jonathan Weichsel declared, “Center Stage Opera is truly one of the gems of the Valley.”

Tickets for “The Best Of Broadway, Vol. III” are $30-$55, with a 10 percent senior discount (65 and older) and student discount. Group discounts are also available. For tickets and information visit CenterStageOpera.org or call (818) 517-4102.