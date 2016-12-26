Birth of a new classic— car show, that is

Review by Tim Lydeen, special to The Tolucan Times

The first annual Classic Auto Show held downtown at the L.A. Convention Center last month was a tribute to cars of bygone years featuring exhibitors showcasing some of the best classic, historic and vintage cars in the world. There was something for all levels of enthusiast from works in progress to priceless treasures.

Vehicles representing all decades were shown, presented by private collectors and vintage auto dealers as well as some of California’s best car clubs. Two local clubs displaying cars were the Road Kings of Burbank and Great Autos of Yesteryear, one of the world’s largest gay car clubs.

As an avid car enthusiast myself, who attends as many cars shows as possible, I was impressed by the number and quality of the vehicles on display. All of the private collectors and representatives from vintage dealers were very friendly and knowledgeable about their cars. I had fun making new friends and running into some old ones, including one who came all the way from San Francisco. It was definitely one of the best shows I have ever attended, and I look forward to it becoming a “must see” annual event.

The second annual Classic Auto Show is scheduled for March 2nd-4th, 2018. Mark your calendars now so you don’t miss it.

Tim Lydeen is a car collector and enthusiast with a passion for the tailfins and chrome of cars from the ‘50s. He is a charter member of Great Autos of Yesteryear.