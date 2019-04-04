Black Château and Books That Make You appear at LA Times Festival of Books at USC Apr. 13 & 14

By Clint Lohr

On Wednesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 14, 10am to 5pm, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books will hold their annual event at USC, promoting authors and their works to students and the public alike.

Occupying space #956 in the Black Zone will be literary marketing and PR agency Black Château and online magazine Books That Make You, which promote the works of authors to the public, with digital techniques, social media, events, and more.

Desiree Duffy, the founder of these two firms, has an extensive marketing background, and is looking forward to showcasing these authors.

“Black Château participates in the L.A. Times Festival of Books yearly,” she says. “It is the largest book fest in the nation and we love being part of it. Visitors to our booth can meet their favorite authors, watch author interviews, browse, and buy books. The authors also benefit from the festival by being able to talk to readers. We work with both independent as well as traditionally published authors. We love working with passionate, creative authors with imaginative stories to tell. Our motto is: ‘We Believe in Storytellers.’ And it is sharing stories with others which matters most.”

Authors and their books in this year’s lineup in booth #956 will include:

Dr. Ken Best – 11 Ways to Face Life’s Challenges

Tara Botel Doherty – Growing Up Hollywood

Laurie Finkelstein – Next Therapist Please

Konni Granma – The Lonely Hearts Bar

Mike Robinson – Dreamshores

Mark J .Rose – Virginian

Susan Shofer – The Divorce Recovery Ladder

Robert Yehling – Voices

Debra Tash – Last Call America: Last Call Before Darkness Falls

Naomi Brett Rourke – Straight Outta Tombstone

Barbara Morriss – A Promise in Autumn

Laurel Anne Hill – The Engine Woman’s Light

Jenna Busch – Wonder Woman Psychology: Lassoing the Truth

Yanique Beliard Michel – Unique in America

A.G. Billig – I Choose Love: A Journey from Fear to Love

For further information visit blackchateauenterprises.com.