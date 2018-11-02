Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation gives $1 million to Providence Saint Joseph Foundation in support of behavioral health programs

To honor her parents Bob and Dolores Hope, and the family’s philanthropic legacy in the community, Linda Hope presented a $1 million check to support Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center at an intimate luncheon at Lakeside Golf Club recently.

The gift will enhance behavioral health programs in the department where most patients first seek help – the emergency room.

“Few have the courage to support behavioral health programs which, unfortunately, have been stigmatized,” said Erik Wexler, Chief Executive, Providence St. Joseph Health, Los Angeles Region. “Linda’s gift enhances our commitment to addressing mental health in our community.”

“Emergency Departments devote critical resources to those with behavioral health challenges,” said Dr. Philip Schwarzman, President of Burbank Emergency Medical Group, Inc. “This generous gift will connect more patients to critical services that ease their suffering and improve patients’ overall health.”

“The dedicated team here at the hospital devote countless hours building trust with these patients so that they can get the help they need,” said Manager of Clinical Social Work, Brian Wren. “These programs matter. These programs work.”

This gift marks the latest in the Hope family’s long tradition of generosity in the Burbank community. “This is the perfect way to celebrate my folks,” said Linda Hope. “They loved the Valley. They loved Toluca Lake.”

Founded in 1944 by the Sisters of Providence, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center has delivered compassionate care to the community for over seven decades. The Hope family was present for the hospital’s groundbreaking and has donated over $2.6 million during its history.