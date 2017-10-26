Body & Brain Holistic Wellness & Yoga Center in Burbank offers keys to live longer, happier and healthier

By Clint Lohr

Nestled away in a busy shopping center in Burbank is a serene enclave which offers holistic health remedies for stress relief, headaches, joint stiffness, depression, anxiety, sleeplessness, digestive issues and more.

Welcome to Body & Brain Holistic Wellness & Yoga Center, owned and operated by Fatima Bustos-Choy, PhD. She says, “The main purpose of our Center is to help people live longer, happier and healthier. The majority of the people come because they suffer from physical ailments, emotional imbalance or severe anxiety attacks. People also come because their doctor has suggested yoga classes to release their stress. Some want to decrease the number of medications they are taking.”

Bustos-Choy adds that one of the root causes of various ailments is poor blood and energy circulation. When energy doesn’t circulate well, the person can feel bloated, or have migraines, or low energy. She adds, “we teach people to tap into their natural healing capacities.”

Bustos-Choy added that these days people are living longer, yet many are not prepared. She sees the need to educate and help people on how to live longer in a healthy and joyful way. To this end, Body & Brain Center provides: a) daily group classes on breathing, flexibility, balance and meditation; b) a free mobile app on “1-Minute Change” exercises every hour on the hour to circulate and have more energy; c) a newly published book by Ilchi Lee, I’ve Decided to Live 120 Years, for building three powers—namely physical, heart and brain power.

She then takes this writer to check out the Center’s training room where classes are held. Inside, there’s a feeling of personal attention and care. Bustos-Choy demonstrated a breathing, tapping exercise to relax. She points out that “stress is harmful when it’s prolonged, chronic and not released.”

She invites the community to try Body & Brain classes, get the free “1-Minute Change” app and attend the “120 Club Open House” on Saturdays.

Bustos-Choy feels passionate about people ultimately having the choice how to live longer, happier and healthier.

Body & Brain Holistic Wellness & Yoga Center is located at 1054 W Alameda Ave. in Burbank. Visit BodynBrain.com/Burbank or call (818) 846-8888 for more information.

