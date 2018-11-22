‘Bowl for Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Tournament’ raises $74K for Ronnie James Dio cancer fund

The Fourth Annual Bowl for Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Tournament, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, held on Thursday, October 25, at Pinz Bowling Center in Studio City brought in $74,000 for the music-based organization that has been raising awareness and much-needed funding for cancer research since 2010.

Over 300 rockers, bowling enthusiasts, Dio fans and Dio Cancer Fund supporters attended the event hosted by broadcast personality Eddie Trunk.

Rock musicians and celebrities in attendance included Doug Aldrich (Dio, Dead Daisies), Kenny Aronoff (Zappa band), Ira Black (I Am Morbid, Lizzy Borden, Metal Church), actor/musician Jack Black, Bobby Blotzer (RATT), Jimmy Burkhard (Billy Idol, West Bound), Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, Kalen Chase (Korn), Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses), Jason Cornwell and Stephen LeBlanc of West Bound, Fred Coury (Cinderella), Greg D’Angelo (Anthrax, White Lion), Marc Ferrari (Keel, Cold Sweat), Damon Fox (The Cult), Chris Latham and Calico Cooper of Beastö Blancö, actress-musician Abby Gennet, Rita Haney, Joey Harges (Lizzie Borden), Sonia Harley, Stew Herrera from KLOS, Terry Ilous (Great White), Adam Jones (Tool), Alex Kane (The Ramones), Richie Kotzen (Winery Dogs, Mr. Big), Logan Nikolic, Sam Koltun, Rich Sacco, Michael Stone and Patrick Stone of Budderside, Luis Maldonado (Train), Johnny Martin (LA Guns, Adler’s Appetite), actor/musician Sean McNabb (Lynch Mob), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine, Prophets of Rage), Marty O’Brien (Methods of Mayhem, Lita Ford), Gonzo and Phil Sandoval of Armored Saint, Brett Scallions (Fuel), Otep Shamaya (Otep), Howie Simon (Alcatrazz), Jeff Scott Soto (Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Sadie St. Vincent, Chris and Nico Tsangeris of Classless Act, Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning), Ace Von Johnson (Faster Pussycat), Dio Disciples members Scott Warren and Simon Wright, Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders), Chas West (Lynch Mob, West Bound), August Zadra (Dennis DeYoung), DJ WIll of KNAC.com and Diva and Ahmet Zappa as well as actors Star Fields (Sons of Anarchy), Al Coronel (The Last Ship) and James St. Vincent.

Visit DioCancerFund.org for more information.