No more French toast on Ventura Blvd. come January 1. That’s when Studio City’s famed Du-par’s restaurant will close its doors. The long-running eaterie known for comfort food has lost its lease according to media reports. Sephora, the cosmetics chain, is reportedly the building’s new tenant. Other Du-par’s locations in Pasadena and Farmer’s Market will remain open.

