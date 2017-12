At press time, several sources reported that longtime KTTV morning anchor Steve Edwards had been fired after sexual harassment allegations were made against him. Edwards has been co-anchor of KTTV’s morning news show since April of 1995. Prior to that he was anchor of KABC-TV’s AM Los Angeles (1984-91), KCBS-TV’s Two On The Town (1978-84) and The Steve Edwards Show (1978-81).

