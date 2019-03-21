Burbank Airport community meeting set for Wed., Mar. 27

In its first in a series of public workshops to gather community input about safety improvements, design features and amenities of a new replacement passenger terminal, Hollywood Burbank Airport invites the community and stakeholders to participate in an interactive and iterative dialogue with representatives from the Airport.

The event is Wednesday, March 27 from 6pm-9pm at Hangar 40. Attendees should park/arrive at 10832 Sherman Way in Burbank. An Airport Shuttle will transport them to and from the nearby Airport Hangar where the charrette will take place.