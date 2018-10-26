Burbank Elks Lodge ‘Salute to Our Veterans’ dinner is Wed., Nov. 7

Guest of honor is entertainer and war veteran Jimmy Weldon

On Wednesday, November 7 Burbank Elks Lodge #1497 will host a Salute to Our Veterans dinner. The guest of honor is long-time Burbank resident Jimmy Weldon.

Born in Texas and raised in Oklahoma, Weldon served with distinction in World War II with the 1270th Engineer Combat Battalion in Europe where he helped construct pontoon bridges and clearing minefields.

After the war, Weldon became a radio and television personality in Fresno, Salinas and Bakersfield. As an early television pioneer, Weldon starred in the first children’s television show in Dallas, Texas in 1950. He moved to Hollywood in 1952 and appeared in many movie and television roles.

The role he is best known for is as the voice of “Yakky Doodle” in the Yogi Bear animated series. Over the years Jimmy and Yakky have entertained thousands of children who still remember him fondly today.

At 95, Weldon is a much sought after motivational speaker. Weldon’s book Go Get ’Em, Tiger! has sold nearly 30,000 copies.

Today, Weldon spends much of his time working with his foundation—The Center for Youth Patriotism. Speaking to school, church and civic groups, Weldon instills a love of country and the American flag in the hearts and minds of both children and adults. “One of my favorite stories to tell is about the War of 1812 and the poem by Francis Scott Key that later became our National Anthem. It’s very important for us to remember,” says Weldon.

Bob Ramsey, Exalted Ruler of Burbank Elks Lodge #1497, adds, “When it comes to serving veterans, the Elks have a long and storied tradition of being there when they were needed most. Since we began, the needs of military members and returning veterans have continued to change, and the Elks have adapted to those needs, remaining an ever-present ally to those who have served this country.”

The Salute to Our Veterans dinner begins at 6pm on Wednesday, November 7 at the Burbank Elks Lodge #1497 located at 2231 N Hollywood Way in Burbank. Veterans and guests eat free! Space is limited and reservations are required by calling (818) 352-5864.