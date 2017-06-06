Burbank Family Dental provides patient-centered service

All your dental needs under one roof!

By John K. Adams

“Mom! Can we go to the dentist today?”

“Why? Do you have a toothache?”

“No. But it was so much fun last time.”

Has that conversation ever occurred in the history of the world? You can surely imagine it after having been to Burbank Family Dental at the corner of Victory and Buena Vista in Burbank.

The whole facility is designed to be as soothing and client-friendly as possible – subdued colors, a well-stocked aquarium, USB ports for homework or email, comfortable chairs and even classic video games like Pac-Man. They also have coffee and snacks. Yes, snacks! This writer can hear the sighs of relief from every mother as their kids occupy themselves while awaiting their turn in the chair.

And that is just the waiting room.

Ron Abaro, D.D.S., says he is old school, putting the patient first. ”Most of what I do is listen. I can’t serve my patients well if I don’t know why they came.”

“I’m a bit of a detective,” Dr. Abaro says. “People come back for the service they receive, knowing they are more than a number and a tooth. You really have to listen to your patient to better understand their needs and truly help them.”

“I tell people all the time: avoid sugar, drink plenty of water, brush and floss daily and see a dentist every six months. If everyone did that, I would still be busy. But everyone doesn’t do that so I am even busier,” says Dr. Abaro.

Burbank Family Dental sets aside Wednesday for their Orthodontist Day. They stay open an hour later (10am-7pm) to accommodate young patients’ school schedules. Most need only a monthly adjustment so the examination chairs are lined up to save time as the orthodontist attends to each, in turn.

The orthodontist takes before and after photos of each patient to witness the dramatic transformation of their smile.

“After all, what business are we in, fixing teeth or providing great service to our patients?,” says Dr. Abaro, who employs two other dentists, Dr. Sherry and Dr. Boyer and an efficient front and back office staff.

Dr. Abaro says, “I don’t want to be the best kept secret in Burbank. People need to know about us. We always put our patients first.”

Burbank Family Dental is located at 2424 W Victory Blvd., at Buena Vista St. in Burbank. Call (818) 444-4044.