A fire that broke out last Wednesday, June 28 in the Burbank Hills was almost completely under control at press time. The three-alarm brush fire broke out near the 1000 block of Hamlin Place, burned nearly 10 acres and for a time threatened several homes near Viewcrest Drive, Howard Court, Haven Way and Reynolds Drive. Water drops by helicopters and about 150 firefighters helped subdue the flames. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Views All Time 73 Views Today 8