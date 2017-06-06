Burbank International Film Festival presents stand-up comedy show ‘Daytime After Dark’ on Aug. 20

Film Festival officially kicks off Wed. Sept. 6 at AMC 16 Theatres in Burbank

This Sunday, August 20, the Burbank International Film Festival is proud to present a special night of stand-up comedy – Daytime After Dark at The Colony Theatre in Burbank.

The event is hosted by Festival president, director and comedian Jeff Rector, and features TV and soap stars Sean Kanan (Deacon Sharpe) of The Bold & the Beautiful and Karate Kid 3; Sean Carrigan (Stitch) of The Young and the Restless; Brian McDaniel of TMZ; and Justin Rupple of Dana Carvey’s First Impression. Join them this Sunday and get your laugh on. Visit ItsMySeat.com/BIFF to get tickets to this one-night-only performance, as well as all Festival screenings and events.

This year, the Festival is excited to screen over 180 films including Los Angeles and World Premieres such as the dramatic feature film Uma and the martial arts/action film The Eyes of the Roshi starring Eric Roberts. Other special screenings include the documentary Rod Taylor: Pulling No Punches about the iconic actor who starred in such classics as Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds and the sci-fi classic The Time Machine. Sadly, Rod passed away before the film was completed, but there will be a Q&A with his co-stars from The Birds, Tippi Hedren and Veronica Cartwright, who will also be honored that evening at the Closing Night Awards Gala taking place at the Marriott Hotel & Convention Center in Burbank.

The annual Night of Sci-fi, Fantasy and Horror will feature a special 20th anniversary screening of the sci-fi/action/adventure Starship Troopers, along with the world theatrical premiere of the new episode of the genre fan series, Star Trek Continues. This latest installment stars John de Lancie (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and Anne Lockhart (Battlestar Galactica). This special festival screening is offered free to the public.

Another world premiere is the sci-fi thriller The Landing, co-written and co-directed by identical twin brothers Mark and David Dodson, which focuses on the investigation into the tragic end of Apollo 18, the last mission to the moon in 1973. The Landing stars Don Hannah (Nightmare on Elm Street) and Robert Pine (CHiPs). Along with these exciting feature films, they have an exciting line-up of sci-fi, fantasy and horror short films as well.

Other categories include animation, documentaries, films by women, faith-based, foreign shorts and features, comedy and student films, to name just a few. The Downtown Burbank Partnership is once again a Presenting Sponsor with First Entertainment Credit Union and Visit Burbank as Academy Sponsors. The Festival is also made possible by a generous grant from the Los Angeles Arts Commission. Visit Burbank encourages festival guests to book an overnight stay with a Burbank hotel.

Visit BurbankFilmFest.org for tickets, screening times and hotel booking information.