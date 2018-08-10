Burbank Noon Kiwanis Club celebrates 21st Annual Gala Sat., Aug 25

Burbank resident and radio personality Tim Conway, Jr. is Master of Ceremonies

This year’s Burbank Noon Kiwanis Club Gala is entitled “Burbank Kiwanis Bandstand.” Festivities at Pickwick Gardens start at 6pm on Saturday, August 25 with a silent auction and cocktail hour. Drink champagne and enjoy appetizers while you stroll the silent auction area. There will be a full program including:

Dinner

Live auction

Entertainment

Newly formatted reverse drawing with $5,000 grand prize

Music from ‘40s to ‘90s with large dance floor

Tim Conway, Jr. will be Master of Ceremonies. He is a Burbank resident and weeknight talk radio host, currently web streaming and on-air broadcasting throughout the Los Angeles and Orange County metropolitan areas at KFI AM 640, 6pm to 10pm, Monday through Friday.

Conway is interested in the many youth programs offered in Burbank and is excited to be a part of Burbank Kiwanis and its annual Gala fundraising for its 50-plus youth and family programs supported by the club in the Burbank community.

The Kiwanis Club of Burbank is proud to be the largest service organization in the city of Burbank and through its many projects strives to teach children leadership, good citizenship, self-confidence, work ethics, respect for others and instill the spirit of service: “Serving the children of the world.”

By supporting the Burbank Kiwanis Gala, you are making many projects and events possible including Key Clubs at five high schools, scholarships, Family Promise, Burbank Singing Star, Middle School Speech Programs, Teacher Awards, Burbank Temporary Aid Center, Burbank High School Art, Music, and Drama Departments and over 50 commendable Kiwanis projects.

You may help raise much needed dollars by your involvement through donating an item for the live/silent auctions, purchasing an ad in the program, purchasing tickets for the Gala, making a donation to Burbank Kiwanis Foundation or purchasing a reverse opportunity ticket.

For more information visit BurbankKiwanis.org/annual.gala or call Cynthia Faust at (818) 212-6276 or email 24ktldy@charter.net. Also visit Facebook.com/burbank.kiwanis. Tickets are now available. Pickwick Gardens is located at 1001 W Riverside Dr. in Burbank, right near the Los Angeles Equestrian Center.