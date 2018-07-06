Burbank rallies for reuniting families at City Hall June 30

“Every human being deserves fundamental human rights,” declared California Assemblymember Laura Friedman while addressing a crowd of nearly 1,000 in front of Burbank City Hall on Saturday, June 30. “I am proud to see our district and region come out in solidarity to stand for what is right. We will continue to fight to protect and preserve the rights of all families on US soil, whether they are citizens or not,” she said. State Senator Anthony J. Portantino added that the American people should care for everyone, “regardless of where they’re born.” That appeared to be the common thread among the local citizens at this rally protesting against the president’s immigration policies.

It was a warm day, but people of all ages enthusiastically showed up with colorful and meaningful signs to stand up for parents and children that have been separated. Signs read: “Love Has No Borders,” “Democracies Don’t Kidnap Children,” “Love Your Neighbor as Yourself,” “We Are All Immigrants,” “Hate Never Made Any Nation Great” and, from a group of grannies called Bubbie Brigade, “Children Are Our Future…Families Must Be Together!”

Bake America Great

Bake America Great is a grassroots volunteer group offering a sweet variety of home baked goods and has raised over $120,000 for progressive causes. Bake sales on June 30 made over $3,000 for KIND and RAICE for legal assistance for the families at the border.

I asked Emiliana Dore, a local woman who started this project, what inspired her. “I attended the first Women’s March and I loved it,” she said. “But I wanted to find a way to capture that passion and turn it into action. I still march and volunteer with many other amazing groups, but our bake sales are the most positive way I’ve found to connect with your community and feel like you’re making an active difference.”

A delicious difference!

Jackie Joseph is a writer and actress best known for her TV roles as Alan Brady’s niece Jackie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” the voice of Melody in the animated “Josie and the Pussycats” and as Jackie Parker on “The Doris Day Show.”