Burbank selects Tim Murphy to replace Will Rogers on the City Council

Timothy Murphy, second from right, was appointed by the Burbank City Council recently to see out the remainder of the late-Councilman Will Rogers’ term. City of Burbank.

The City of Burbank City Council recently selected a new Councilmember to replace the vacancy created by the passing of Councilmember Will Rogers. Rogers died on April 19 and was also serving as mayor at the time.

The new member, Tim Murphy, was unanimously (4-0) selected and will serve until the end of Rogers’ term scheduled to end on April 30, 2019. This may be extended an additional 18 months if Measure C is passed by Burbank voters during the June 5 election.

Councilmember Murphy is a family and criminal law attorney working in private practice. He was a Superior Court Commissioner and former Burbank City Councilman from 1989 to 1993. In 2016, he acted as Will Rogers’ campaign manager. Councilman Murphy stated that his top three significant issues are the budget, infrastructure and voter participation that includes voicing their opinion to the City Council.

