Burbank Senior Artists Colony is the art of living well

By John K. Adams

You may think the name says it all – Burbank Senior Artists Colony. But the name only hints at all that happens at BSAC. Whether you are an artist or not, BSAC offers “exceptional, independent living in a creative, art-inspired environment.”

For instance, the January calendar of events literally has at least one activity planned on every day of the month. And there is something for everyone; two movie nights per week, art and writing classes, exercise programs and off-site excursions.

There are three weekly fitness classes including yoga and full-body fitness. Or, simply swim in the beautiful pool or join some friends in the billiards room. You can stretch your brain at the weekly Scrabble night.

BSAC is centrally located, an easy stroll to the variety of restaurants, shopping and off-site entertainment available in downtown Burbank. Planning a night out? There is an on-site beauty salon. And off-street parking is available to all residents.

The Colony really is a community. If the weekly social hour and occasional potluck dinners aren’t enough, there are monthly concerts and readings. Or you could join the Colony choir or find your unique rhythm in the drum circle. Of course, there is a party each month for anyone with a birthday.

The art and craft classes span all possible talents and abilities with watercolor, sketching and making clay jewelry. Stop into the on-site art museum where the best of everyone’s work is on display.

Of course, the spacious and bright one and two bedroom apartments are the main draw at BSAC. Each apartment is furnished with modern appliances and walk in closets – plenty of room to make this space your home.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave. in Burbank. Visit SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391.