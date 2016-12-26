Burbank third grader attends National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM this summer

By Amy Boghoussian, age 8,

special to The Tolucan Times

My name is Amy Boghoussian and I am in third grade. I go to Bret Harte Elementary School in Burbank. I wanted to share a big accomplishment with you. I would really like to share it with everyone!

My teacher, Ms. Darlene Crain, nominated me to attend the 2017 National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM program this summer and I have been accepted! It is a big honor for me. I will be attending the program at Occidental College July 17th-21st.

I’m going to get to do medical, CSI and engineering projects with other kids. It will help me get some experience in these subjects so I can decide if I want to learn more about them.

I also just learned that I have been accepted into the Burbank GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) program!

This has been a very exciting year for me. My mom and dad really encourage me to do well in school, but I also like sports. I am on a basketball team in Burbank, and I also like to play with my friends, my sister and my dog.

National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM is part of the Envision family of programs which enable students of all ages to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom. For more information visit EnvisionExperience.com/Pathways.