June 2
Short form ‘Donna On the Go’ vying for multiple Emmy® nominations
From her childhood stardom to her television roles, Elizabeth Taylor was a charismatic presence
Good news for public libraries
In the mix: Obamas, Robert De Niro and NFL’s new kneeling ban
Baskin-Robbins kicks off summer with ‘Celebrate 31’ promotion Thurs., May 31
Lummis likes layout
Legendary Boomtown gala’s gorgeous ladies celebrate 65 years of ‘SHAREing’
Why does Kiefer Sutherland whisper so much?
Featured
February 23, 2018
GUEST EDITORIAL My favorite music 2017
Burbank's Community Chevrolet wins 'Dealer of the Year' award
June 1, 2018
Community Chevrolet is located at 200 West Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA 91502, (818) 843-2200.
Congratulations to Community Chevrolet in Burbank for being awarded Chevrolet Dealership of the Year for 2017. Out of over 3,000 dealerships nationwide, only 60 of these awards are handed out. Executives pose with award proclamation.
