Burbank’s Frances Richardson 105 years young on July 14

Frances Richardson and her twin sister Elizabeth were born on July 14, 1912 in a farm house in the Posey Chapel area of Kentucky. William Howard Taft was president and the beginning of World War I was still another two years off. Not that the war, or even the Great Depression, years later when the girls were in their teens, would much affect their growing up years on the farm. Life went on pretty much as usual.

The Griffin household included Frances, Elizabeth and three older sisters — Lila, Virginia and Margaret. But the twins were as alike as two peas in a pod. Their mother, Sue Griffin, was widowed when the girls were only two and never remarried. She always dressed them alike in clothes she made herself.

The two girls would take their horse, “Old Jack,” sometimes with as many other kids piled on as would fit on the nag’s back, to the two-room Posey Chapel School. Later they would attend and graduate together from Barret High School in the city of Henderson in 1930. They were both married in 1935, settling down within a few blocks of each other in Henderson to begin separate lives and raising families of their own while keeping in close contact through the years.

Frances raised and cared for three boys and, when they were older, put her talent as a seamstress to use working in local factories sewing dresses and uniforms. During World War II she aided the war effort by working across the Ohio River in Evansville fabricating and riveting parts for ships being built there. Occasionally she even went along on long haul trips to Milwaukee and Chicago with her truck driver husband Tip, who died, too soon, at age 59.

Frances remarried and she and Elizabeth continued to do things together and became even closer after their children were grown and both were widowed. They loved taking bus trips around the country, sharing many more adventures until Elizabeth died in 2004.

At the end of 2008, Frances left the area where she had lived her entire life to move to California. Having already outlived two husbands, all her sisters and all but one of her sons, she decided to move where she would be close to her remaining son and his family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Happy 105 to Frances!