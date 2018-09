After 59 years in business, Full of Life health food store, located at 2515 W Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank, will be closing on Friday, September 21.

Originally founded by Kay and Barney Matheson in 1959, it helped pioneer the local organic food movement and was Burbank’s first-ever health food store.

They would like to thank their loyal employees and customers for many great memories and remind everyone to keep eating healthy.