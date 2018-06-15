Burbank’s Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners hosts Father’s Day event with Hope of the Valley to aid homeless

First 50 customers who donate at least five garments get coupon for $50 free dry cleaning

By Clint Lohr

There are not many drycleaners open 365 days a year/24 hours a day, with dedication to the entertainment community, offering dry cleaning, tailoring, repairs and even free cleaning of the American flag. For more than 30 years, this is what Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners and Tailoring Center has offered customers in Burbank.

Their staff of some 90 employees hail from across the globe, speaking 18 different languages. They know all about wardrobe production and keep the schedules of their customers’ needs.

Located at 4021 W Alameda Ave., at Pass Ave., Milt & Edie’s are gearing up for a first annual Father’s Day event. Beth Shader, daughter of the late owner, Milton Chortkoff, is now running this family business with her husband, Michael.

Shader outlined their Father’s Day event. “We are able to support Hope of the Valley, an amazing organization helping the homeless in the Valley,” she explained. “We are able to treat our fathers (among our customers) to free cleaning to inspire them to clean out their closets and donate a few pieces of clothing to individuals being aided by Hope of The Valley. The first 50 customers who donate at least five garments get a coupon for $50 free dry cleaning. This is the first year we are doing this event and we hope to make it an annual tradition. The homeless crisis in the valley and across the country is so sad, and we need to find a way to get these people shelter and care.”

Milt & Edie’s effectively promotes a family atmosphere. “It’s a fun place to add to the errand route,” Shader says. “There is always popcorn, cookies, fresh coffee all day and all night and hotdogs are served Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am-3pm. Customers love the amazing service and family atmosphere.”

Michael Shader has also assisted a cache of clientele, including onsite services for TV shows such as The Voice, Ellen and Criminal Minds.

This event takes place on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17. For more information call Milt & Edie’s at (818) 846-4734 or visit MiltAndEdiesDrycleaners.com. Also visit HopeOfTheValley.org.