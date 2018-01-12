Burroughs High wins first prize for ‘The Laramie Project’ from California Educational Theatre Association

Students will perform the play this weekend at CETA Fest

In a field of 22 schools in the Los Angeles district, the John Burroughs High School’s drama production of The Laramie Project took first prize for the 2017-2018 CETA (California Educational Theatre Association) season. The JBHS student cast will perform the entire play at the CETA Southern High School Theatre Festival this weekend, January 12-14.

This marks the third time the Drama Company of Burroughs High School has won first place in the CETA competition for Southern California. They are one of the four first place schools in each region performing their entire show.

Guy Myers, director of the JBHS Drama Department, along with several parent chaperones, will bring original props and the entire set, tech crew and costumes to Los Oso High School in Rancho Cucamonga for the Festival, and the drama students will spend the weekend in workshops with drama students from around Southern California.

John Burroughs High School is located in Burbank. Visit cetoweb.org/ceta/southern-high-school-theatre-festival for more details on the CETA event.

