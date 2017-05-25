Can we ever get a ‘Cybill’ reunion?

Question: I love the chemistry between Cybill Shepherd and Christine Baranski in the old Cybill show. If Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin can pull off a series at their age with Grace and Frankie, do you think those former co-stars might consider doing something together? —Shulamith

Matt Roush: Maybe in a future season of FX’s Feud. It’s fair to say, without descending to the level of a gossip column, that the Cybill set wasn’t among the most cordial in the annals of sitcoms, with much speculation that the title star wasn’t thrilled to see her co-star get so many accolades. In this time of TV sitcom reunions—with Will & Grace and Roseanne the most recent—would I love to see what Cybill and Maryann are up to these days? Yes, indeed. But Baranski seems quite content continuing as Diane Lockhart on The Good Fight and I don’t see a Cybill reunion in her future.

Question: When CNN’s original series The History of Comedy aired, there was a lot of news breaking then, so they were pre-empted. Only three of the eight scheduled episodes aired. Will we see the remaining episodes? —Walter

Matt Roush: I’m told the series will be relaunched in July and the remaining five episodes will air at that time. More summer TV fun!

Question: What did you think of the backdoor pilot on black-ish? I would definitely watch it if ABC picks it up. —Jake

Matt Roush: It’s maybe not the most original idea to send a sitcom kid off to college and build a show around that experience—see A Different World—but Zoey (Yara Shahidi) is no more Denise than black-ish is a clone of The Cosby Show. I enjoyed the episode, which in its depiction of a black dorm under threat of being shut down was actually more reminiscent of the excellent Netflix comedy Dear White People. Broader for sure, especially in the doltish administration characters played by Chris Parnell and Veep’s Matt Walsh. With Kenya Burris and Larry Wilmore steering this project, I’d definitely give it a shot. And if it doesn’t go forward, I hope they can weave Zoey subplots into the show as effectively as The Middle has done with the campus antics of Axl and Sue.

Question: Can you give me hope for an ending to The Glades? The series, now on Netflix, ended with a cliffhanger in season 4. —Mary

Matt Roush: I’m not in the false hope business, so I have to advise moving on where this show is concerned. If Netflix were to have rescued this show the way it did Longmire (for which we’re all grateful), it surely would already have happened.

