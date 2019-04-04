Capital Deck & Stair serves L.A. & Orange Counties with fully licensed, bonded and insured professionals

30+ year old company boasts one objective: successful maintenance of decks, patios, stairs and walkways

As your biggest investment, effective maintenance of your home should always rank top among your priorities.

Through its more than three decades of experience, Encino-based Capital Deck & Stair (CapitalDeckandStair.com) has raised the bar when it comes to delivering expert craftsmanship in providing waterproofing and coating services for pool and patio decks, balconies, stairwells and walkways of residential homes, apartments and commercial buildings.

Capital Deck and Stair serves all of Los Angeles and Orange Counties with fully licensed, bonded and insured professional crews whose work is 100 percent warrantied and backed by an unmatched eight-year guarantee.

Whether it’s to take preventative measures or to address urgent emergency repairs, Capital Deck and Stair is ready to deliver superior installation and waterproof deck coating to your deck.

CEO Philip “The Deck Man” Bromberg notes that Capital Deck and Stair is focused on one objective: the successful maintenance of decks, patios, stairs and walkways. One of Southern California’s largest installers of flooring, the company is recognized for its application of multilayer fiberglass coatings such as Desert Crete, a form of waterproof cement that has been popular since the early 1920s.

It’s easy to work with Capital Deck and Stair. One call to the company results in a licensed and trained waterproofing expert to come to your door and provide a free estimate as well as answer any question you may have.

With the rainy season upon us, it makes sense to take proactive steps to maintain your deck, patio, hallway and stairs. “When we are called upon for a job, our objective is simple and straightforward – get it done right the first time,” says Bromberg.

Contact Capital Deck and Stair by calling toll-free 1-888-508-2966 or by visiting the company online at CapitalDeckandStair.com.